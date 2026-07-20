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Memories of Suez
From a work in progress
Jul 20
•
Andrew Brown
15
1
From Cockburn to clickbait
Reflections on journalism
Jul 14
•
Andrew Brown
11
1
Psycho killer
The evil that spreadsheets can't catch
Jul 11
•
Andrew Brown
2
A great-souled cat
Guest post by Jack Debenham Watanabe
Jul 5
•
Andrew Brown
8
3
1
Where liberalism went
and why
Jul 1
•
Andrew Brown
2
1
June 2026
A package pilgrimage to war
Except from an old diary
Jun 23
•
Andrew Brown
6
2
Lost phones and the ashes of hope
On having two psychological crutches kicked away in one week
Jun 22
•
Andrew Brown
10
5
Is fascism written in the stars?
The politics of solipsism.
Jun 12
•
Andrew Brown
3
1
Pulp fictions
Bad Gibson; good Estelman
Jun 5
•
Andrew Brown
7
2
May 2026
If Claude read the Pope on AI
When the leopards ate the leader writer's face
May 29
•
Andrew Brown
6
2
2
Portrait of the artist as Mr Toad
parp parp
May 22
•
Andrew Brown
10
2
April 2026
Augustine and Charles Glass on war
Reflections from the edges of crumbling empires
Apr 26
•
Andrew Brown
4
1
© 2026 Andrew Brown
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