THE great surprise of a week spent in Jeddah was the discovery that the traffic system there has been designed by an ecclesiastical lawyer. Who else would try so hard to make any change of direction impossible? Roundabouts and traffic lights are almost unknown; their rare appearances confuse the drivers. The traffic policemen no longer wield lengths of chain with which to beat bonnets of disobedient cars, although they used to in the Seventies.

Policemen can control the traffic where dual carriageways cross, but if you want to turn left off a dual carriageway into an ordinary road you must look for a loophole. These are the periodic gaps in the raised concrete central reservations of the dual carriageways. The very widest can shelter two cars side by side from the fast lanes on each side of them, but most are narrower, so that, to use them, you must slow to a complete stop on your approach in the fast lane and sit there waiting for a gap in the onrushing traffic. When one comes along you must lumber into the fast lane of the oncoming carriageway and mash the accelerator for dear life.

This would be even more frightening if Saudi drivers had any conception of the fast lane as a particular section of the carriageway, but no, to a Jeddah driver the fast lane is whichever they find themselves in; they are just as happy to undertake as to overtake.

Why would anyone want to dive into the oncoming traffic like this? It is the only way to make a left turn off a main road: you must drive past the turn-off that you want, make your U-turn, and then swerve from the fast lane across two or three lanes of traffic to get to the left (now right) turn that you wanted in the first place. It is an odd thing to say about such a devoutly Muslim city, but anyone who has tried to get the Church of England or the General Synod to change anything will feel entirely at home on these roads.