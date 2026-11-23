Private Eye is nasty this week, On top of its reworking of the Smyth scandal it has four mugshots: Justin Welby, Jo Bailey Wells, Stephen Conway, and David Fletcher. Only Fletcher in that gallery has a crime recorded against his name by the police and he is dead. Conway has been accused of misconduct in a quite unrelated case, but behaved exactly as have should when the Smyth reports were forwarded to him. Welby did nothing wrong in this case. Jo Bailey Wells did nothing at all except to be chaplain to Welby when the scandal broke.



The Eye repeats Makin’s claim that Welby and “more than thirty” other clergy knew Smyth was an abuser and failed to stop him. This is demonstrably bullshit. For Smyth to be stopped, two things were needed. The victim must testify to their own network of authority figures (“The Iwerne network”) and these, though they had no formal power over him, must end his interaction with survivors and potential victims of his abuse. That happened in England in February and March of 1982. It did not happen in Zimbabwe ten years later because Smyth had defenders in the power structure there.

For Smyth to be brought to justice the victims must testify to the police, supported by their network; the police must act on their complaints; and the courts must believe them. None of that happened. None of the victims and none of the Iwerne network spoke in detail about what had happened to the police or even to the wider church. for thirty years. When at last the police were told they resolutely failed to act.



By the time Conway, Bailey Wells, and Welby were told about Smyth in 2013 his violent and sadistic abuse in England had already been stopped thirty years before and in Southern Africa ten years after that. Conway had the police informed of the case at once, and told Welby he’d done so. Both men quite wrongly assumed that the police would act on their information. It’s hard to see what else they could have done. But the police were not interested. Smyth was a horrible man who should have spent a long time in prison but by 2012 he was no longer an active physical abuser, just an old creep in a foreign country who hung around adolescent boys and talked about masturbation. It is grossly unfair to blame those who learned about him too late for a failure to stop his abuse when it really mattered. Yet that’s what Makin does and most of the press coverage followed him.



Smyth’s bloodthirsty beatings of public schoolboys and elite undergraduates had been stopped in 1982 when he had also been cut off from all contact with schoolchildren in this country. This ostracism was arranged by the Iwerne network, a small group of public school evangelicals, among them David Fletcher, who then covered up the scandal with the agreement of the victims themselves.



All but one of those directly responsible for that closing down and coverup were dead by the time the story came out thirty years later. The only survivor of that group, Roger Combes, claimed to the Makin enquiry that he did not read the details of Smyth’s crimes because he thought he’d be shocked by it and embarrassed on behalf of the victims.



Smyth was so effectively frozen out of the public school Evangelical networks that had supplied him with his victims that he moved to Zimbabwe to make a fresh start. There he continued to indulge his homoerotic fixations but now when he beat adolescent boys at summer camps, it was only with ping pong bats, rather than the canes he’d used to draw blood in England. They boys, however, were expected to run around in tight bathing trunks “for a good athletic and sporty image of the camp” as Smyth explained to a bewildered ex-army officer who had come to help him. He also photographed them in the showers until told to stop. There’s no doubt that he was a sociopathic and perverted abuser; what’s unfair about the coverage is the attempt to spread the blame for his actions to everyone who had anything to do with him.



Some of the same clergy as had stopped him and hushed up the abuse in England attempted to stop him in Zimbabwe, as did a number of other Zimbabwean Christians. But he was also supported financially by different elements of his old network, among them the millionaire couple the Rev’d Susie Colman and her husband Jamie, now Sir Jamie. Those two can reasonably be held responsible in part for the next tragedy, when sixteen-year-old Guide Nyanchuru was found dead in the swimming pool of the camp in 1992. Typically of the Eye’s treatment is the claim that the church Jamie Colman attended subsidised Smyth in Zimbabwe, when it fact it was Colman alone.



By 2013, when the English historical abuse was reported to the authorities of the C of E, Smyth had moved from Zimbabwe to South Africa where he had set up as a campaigner against homosexuality. He was not even attending an Anglican church, and the Anglican authorities there, promptly and fully alerted by Conway, did nothing despite repeated prodding. The police might perhaps have arrested Smyth on one of his visits to England but they did not.



Andrew Graystone says that he did not tell the police when he learned of the story in 2014 because “The Titus Trust had already given some information to the police – but I could not trust that they had disclosed everything they knew.” Obviously it would have wrecked his scoop if the police had arrested Smyth before Channel Four could front him up; Graystone wasn’t to know there was no danger of that happening. In fact, the police had been handed the same, full, dossier as he had been, and by the same people. In the four years after 2012 Smyth’s crimes were reported on six separate occasions to different English police forces. None of them did anything effective.



The Makin report ignores all those facts because they interfere with its major narrative, which is that bad safeguarding must be to blame for everything that happened. The Eye ignores them because it hates Welby. The survivor’s lobby ignore it because they want someone, anyone, to pay; also because it was as much as anyone the survivors themselves whose silence kept Smyth from retribution for decades. Makin records that in 1992 a group of survivors came together to talk about their ordeal and recorded the discussion. Eleven hours of tape were made at the time. Had the tapes been published or more widely circulated it would have finished off Smyth’s reputation. Depending on the timing it might have saved the life of Guide Nyancharu. But the survivors involved kept it secret. I don’t blame them for this, but to admit it complicates the story a great deal.



Makin deals explicitly with problem of the survivors’ silence in his report: “There were several victims who, since the abuse occurred, have become Church officers[1]. As victims, they would have known of the abuse, its severity and detail.” These people were all reported to the Church’s Director of Safeguarding who decided that they should be treated as victims, rather than accomplices, “acknowledging that they would face or have faced additional challenges in having to disclose the abuse they had experienced to ‘respond properly’.”



This was paraphrased by the Eye as “documents seen by the Eye indicate that by July 2021 a decision had been taken by the National Safeguarding Team that anyone who was a victim of Smyth and later ordained would not be held to account even if they had risen to high office without disclosing what they knew”, a telling that makes it sound much more sinister. The story makes no sense until you recognise that Smyth’s twisted brilliance was to turn victims into accomplices even while they remained victims too. In one case that was literal: Simon Doggett, beaten himself, later helped Smyth with the flogging.



This brings us to the case of one survivor in particular, AP, who has the distinction of being the man who twice reported Smyth to the relevant authorities. It was AP who first complained about Smyth to the Iwerne network in 1982, although it took the attempted suicide of another victim to clinch the case against him. It was also AP who reported him again, thirty years later, this time to the Bishop of Ely, Stephen Conway. This was not what he wanted to do; he had been manoeuvred into it by another survivor, “Graham”, whose story could not be reported without blowing AP’s own anonymity. “Graham” has since overcome his objections to publicity, at least on pseudonymous terms, and served as a source for numerous stories denouncing Conway.



The Eye’s story is written to suggest that very large numbers of clergy knew about Smyth’s abuse and covered it up, and this coverup is in turn being covered up by the institutional church. But the evidence just isn’t there, for either half of this theory. There were not “scores of clergy who failed to stop Smyth’s abuse.” Only seven people knew the full story in 1982, and they stopped it at the time. The Eye’s implication is that they should have gone to the police as well. But the victims had very good reasons for avoiding a public scandal in the homophobic climate of the early Eighties, just as the Iwerne network had additional bad reasons for the same silence. And when the police were finally asked to act by the church authorities, they did nothing.



The response of the institutional church has been slow and unsatisfactory, starting with the Makin report itself. Still, the longing for some sort of épuration, with Smyth’s shamed collaborators marched with their heads shaven through jeering crowds may be understandable but it’s not justice.



I have reached this conclusion reluctantly. I was myself at school with the kind of boys who were lured into Iwerne. I loathed and feared them then and they still give me the creeps. Instinct tells me they should all be pilloried but I understand how Smyth could have preyed on their sexual insecurity, their arrogance and idealism. I don’t know that I’d have been stronger than they were if I had been inducted into the same temptations. Thank God for drugs and rock and roll, and women, who delivered me to different temptations.