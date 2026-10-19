The slow deep hover

The slow deep hover

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Andrew Brown
Oct 21

There is a great point made in [a Nature post[(https://go.nature.com/4sdyGA9) today:

_The beguiling nature of LLMs is highlighted by considering the response to AlphaFold9, made by Google DeepMind in London. Similar to an LLM, AlphaFold is a powerful neural network running on silicon hardware. Yet almost nobody worries that it might be conscious. That’s because AlphaFold predicts protein structures, whereas LLMs ‘talk’ to us. The compelling illusion of consciousness created by linguistic fluency just isn’t there for AlphaFold._

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