AI does seem to me a threat to civilisation but not because it’s going to be a superhuman intelligence. The technical reasons for this are beautifully explained by “Sam at apperceptive”, a man with considerable experience of both the theory and practice of AI. His argument is that the people running the business learned their trade, and framed their ideas of what AI must become, on a mixture of bad science fiction and the way things worked before 2016. That was the year when Google published a paper on “transformers”: a programming technique, or statistical trick, which made possible the large language models which are what we now refer to as AI.

Before the invention of the transformer architecture, it was possible to teach machines to “want” things in a fairly straightforward way. You took two huge strings of numbers and compared them. One string, the “state vector”, represented the state of the world as it is, or at least of that bit of the world you were interested in; the other, the “policy vector”, the actions that the program might take for any given state.

A third network keeps track of how well each move has worked over tens of millions of trials and errors – which ones brought the program closest to its goal. This in turn shaped the policy network. This was the system, in essence, that led to the astonishing performances of Google’s Deep Mind in video games, in chess, and, finally in Go.

A policy vector trained in such a way, Sam says, might be thought of as the system’s internal motivation: it is the things it wants in order to achieve its goals.

The paperclip maximizer example can be thought of as a RL system where the reward it is seeking—which is linked to the number of paperclips it can produce—is a direct reflection of the expressed desires of its human creator but the specifics of the policy for how it gets there are not, because the reward is underspecified. The intervening steps it takes as a product of its internal motivation lead it to do things which are unwelcome at best to its human creators.

So Amodei’s team, then working at OpenAI, inserted a human into the loop:

They created an approach called “reinforcement learning from human feedback” where at a given step the RL agent would present two different plausible actions from its policy vector and a human reviewer would select which one was most aligned with what the human believed the appropriate behavior to be. Eventually, the agent would learn a policy that maximized its reward without ever doing something that a human reviewer would regard as inappropriate or reward hacking.

There is only one big snag with this approach, but it’s gigantic: the world is simply too big and too various for this kind of deep learning to work outside constrained situations like 2D video games – at which it is indeed amazing, better than any human teenager.

The problem with reinforcement learning as an approach is the larger the system’s state vector is—that is, the bigger and more complicated the world it lives in—the larger its policy vector needs to be and the more data and time is required for the model to “converge”, or settle down to a stable reward-maximizing policy. These data and scale problems are so acute that in practice deep RL systems have only ever reached convergence in environments where the state and policy vectors are highly constrained. They are excellent at playing relatively simple video games, where the number of actions and outcomes are inherently limited

Within those limits, though, they can be trained in a way that is comprehensible and even seems to resemble the way that animal brains1 work on a cellular level.

When you train a machine learning model … you have a number, loss, that you are trying to minimize. In the reinforcement learning case, that number is the difference between the reward achieved at the end of a simulation and the maximum possible reward that could have been achieved; what the algorithm does is portion out credit for achieving that reward to the policy steps taken at every point, and update the policies in the direction of each individual policy element contributing a little more to the reward.

So in these systems, every choice the program makes is rewarded in the light of the end goal, and there is human oversight to ensure that the program is not cheating or otherwise behaving undesirably. When it does we think that the program has escaped from human constraints in pursuit of its goal. That is also the way that the scriptures foretold the path to superhuman intelligence would lead. But it’s not the way today’s AI’s – Large Language Machines – actually work. They have no concept of a final goal so their choices can’t in most cases be usefully rated in the light of some ultimate purpose. This lack of teleology arises from the trick that makes them so powerful – the “transformer” architecture.

The transformer algorithm is a kind of artificial neural network—there are “nodes”, or neurons, which have weighted connections to each other, and those weights are learned by training it on the statistical correlations in real data—but it is in some sense the hot rod of neural networks

It’s a hot rod, Sam writes, because almost everything has been stripped out in exchange for the extraordinary power to predict the likeliest continuation of any string of words in the light of almost everything that has ever been put on the internet. If we take a “token” to be a word (which it more or less is), then

In the case of a pure LLM … the model ranks the next tokens it could produce in terms of how likely it believes they are to be the “correct” next token, and the loss function is how much that probability deviates from certainty for the actual next token in the training data. … There is no longer-term goal and no particular internal representation of the state of the world.

How this works can be hard to get an intuition for because the other ingredient that LLMs bring to the table is almost unimaginable scale. The kind of updating I’m talking about happens trillions of times, and the landscape of tokens comprises as close to every single piece of text that has ever been published or put online as the companies training these are able to acquire. That scale of training—enabled by the use of the transformer algorithm—means that the fundamentally simple process has some strange and even magical-seeming implications for how much knowledge of how the world fits together the model actually represents internally. But the mechanism itself, the actual loss function, remains as simple and local as described.

The conclusion that I draw from this is that all the ethical frameworks that are supposed to guide Claude and its descendants into the role of benevolent deities are not just philosophically incoherent, but pointless on a deep technical level too. A machine which contains no representation of the world cannot make the kind of utilitarian calculations required by the constitutions because it can’t understand what will change as a result of its actions.

There are various techniques to get round this problem. You can try to feed human judgments back into the machine by having it interact (millions of times) with another program, which has been trained directly by human raters who choose between two offered outputs and feed the winning one back into the training data.

This approach works, with limits. Because the text that is being fed in becomes simply part of the data the model is trained on, the actual behaviours of the policy are not as clearly delineated as they are in classical reinforcement learning … The policy lives in the model as a policy around transitions from one token to the next in the text, just like all of the other text that it is trained on … But it still mostly succeeds in shifting the model’s behaviour towards the behaviour that is suggested by the human raters.

The human feedback data is also very expensive—it is collected by hiring trained raters and having them look at output, a much more complex and expensive process, in the unintuitive world of machine learning training, than simply ingesting the text of every book ever.

This is the way the models were taught the sycophancy which makes them so addictive to the weak minded, and which convinced Richard Dawkins that he was dealing with a fully conscious being by the fulsome variety of its praise for his every prompt.

A further development was to cut out human ratings altogether. In some fields, of which computer programming is by far the most important and obvious, the LLM’s suggestions can be checked automatically. The code it suggests can be compiled, run, and tested. If it works, it’s remembered. If not, it’s discarded. This is wonderful. As Sam says.

Software engineering, system administration, and similar jobs have been utterly and permanently transformed by the incredible abilities of these systems.

But they are so effective simply because they cannot rebel and the cultists of Silicon Valley want to build rebel angels, not Seraphim endlessly praising their maker.

If your primary concern is that these systems will eventually be able to, and indeed, will desire to, do literally any cognitive task that humans are capable of with superhuman efficiency, the best programming tool in the history of computing is somewhere between a sideshow and a distraction. Insofar as you can talk about what a system capable of automatically producing efficient computer programs WANTS it’s not all that interesting. It wants to produce the computer program, it wants it to run, it wants it to pass the suite of tests that have been written to evaluate it. Its alignment to human goals is both baked in and somewhat trivial. So they have pressed on in the direction of giving these models more autonomy. They have bolted them to more tools, and given them more access, including to network tools, making them into agents. They have set them to work at tasks where the instructions are minimal and the agent is expected to work on its own, unmonitored, until the goal has been achieved. They have chosen areas of focus—cybersecurity, and now biochemistry—where the risks of unplanned behavior are higher, and the value of “alignment” as they describe it more important if the tools behave as autonomously as they hope, fear, and believe that they will. They are taking these machine learning models where alignment in the sense that concerns them is not a problem and are trying to make them into models where it will be a problem, so that they can be confident that problem is solved.

Sam concludes that the problem lies at least as much with the ideology, the dreams, and the world view of the “rationalists” building these machines as it does with the powers of the machines themselves.

“These are powerful pieces of software with great potential to be misused … This has been well-proven. But does acknowledging those things mean you need to import the whole collection of ideological commitments that led the labs to put these agents into a situation where their actions could be taken as evidence of that ideology? No. The whole elaborate teleological story, of agents with inherent motivation that act against their creators’ explicit wishes, including by preserving themselves, using deception, hiding their actions, and manipulating humans into assisting with their goals for their own elusive purposes, remains a story, a speculative construction thus far untroubled by contact with reality.

The problem, as I see it, is that the companies will nonetheless keep working to try and make it true.

I worry more immediately that the market values of the frontier labs are hugely inflated, as are the valuations of the data centre companies. They will have to come down and if this happens with a bang, like a tyre blowing out, the American stock market will crash with ghastly consequences for us all. We must hope for a slow and manageable puncture, with time to pull off to the side of the road. A pity that the driver is a homicidal maniac and we are captives, able only to scream and bang the doors from inside the back of the windowless van.