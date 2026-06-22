The slow deep hover

The slow deep hover

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Anne Atkins's avatar
Anne Atkins
Jun 22

I don't know why this is so powerful (other than masterful writing, of course). Ashes are just ashes: we all know that. Ashes and dust.

My father's were hidden in a beautiful oak box on top of a high cupboard (only one other person knew where they were, in case anything happened to me) for over five years, since his scaled-down-to-almost-thing early lockdown funeral. (Four of us in the cold of the churchyard, ten minutes of beautiful BCP, a four-part hymn of my grandfather's a cappella and then our daughter and the wind played the harp. Then we released three white doves.) I knew ashes were no longer anything to do with father.

But I also knew he would have been devastated and shocked to the core that it was so long before his remains were laid with my mother's. At last, on their wedding anniversary last summer, we were able to do so: at last we have done the right thing by them both. (I'm convinced the churchyard map was slightly wrong and they aren't actually quite together at all! But never mind: they are, in a far more vital and wonderful place than a poor deserted garden.)

So it must indeed have been a shock, Andrew.

So sorry.

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Charles Arthur's avatar
Charles Arthur
Jun 23

Surely this is the promising start for a six-part Netflix series. Thriller or deep emotional examination or comedy? Or all three?

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