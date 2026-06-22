I blew out the reptile reception last week for a really silly reason. Once a year, the Archbishop of Canterbury holds a cocktail party for the press, this year in a marquee in the gardens of Lambeth Palace. It’s obviously an opportunity for self-interested schmoozing for everyone involved, and well worth the 70 mile journey into London. Also, it was going to be a chance to cycle a few miles from Kings Cross down to the river and back, and I love riding a bike through central London at night when the streets are almost empty.



So I got out the Brompton, pumped up the tyres, and whizzed down the hill to the station with six minutes to catch the train. That was when I learned I had left my phone behind, and for some reason it felt impossible to travel into London without it.

But for why? It’s got a wonderful camera but I wasn’t planning taking any pictures.

Like I said, a wonderful camera





The phone does almost everything I need to deal with the outside world. It pays for things, keeps me in touch with people, navigates, and finds trains. But all these functions are duplicated on the other little computers I carry. My watch will pay for things and serve up reminders. It will even, rather uselessly, navigate. I don’t think it will take or send messages in the absence of a phone because I’m not prepared to pay the exorbitant fees for mobile connections. But the iPad will handle all that when I’m in wifi range. In fact I once had a phone stolen on a train going to Heathrow and was able to use a tablet to make all the necessary emergency calls. So I didn’t actually need the phone to make my way to London.



I stood, irresolute, until the train left. Then I cycled with sluggish determination back up the hill, passed by loathsome stringy young men in their smart unsweated casual office garb. They seemed to flow up the hill like eels while I gasped behind them like a stranded fish. When I sped back down to catch the next train with the phone nestling safely in a pocket it was lovely to feel the sweat drying on my face. The speed limit on that hill is 20 mph and it’s very hard not to break it even on a folding bike that feels it’s teetering at that speed.



This time the train was cancelled, “due to a disruptive passenger on board” so I gave up. The point of the story is the curious dependence it taught me that I have on the phone. I don’t think it’s social media as such. I haven’t felt I had a home online since around 2018 and I have seldom been as miserable as I was when I had to deal with comments on the Guardian web site. I don’t watch videos. I’m not on Instagram. I stick to words and silly puzzles. Yet even without all the algorithmic brain dissolving tricks it seems I get the vague but precious sense that the phone is my anchor in the outside social world. I know this makes no sense. That is another thing to worry me.



I’m going to make a special effort to leave it behind on expeditions when I don’t need it. On the other hand, it is a remarkable camera and you should always have a camera handy.



Or perhaps it’s just that my brain isn’t working properly because of the shock I had last Saturday. I don’t know how many of you have ever opened up an urn containing a parent’s ashes; I’ve had my father’s on a shelf in my workroom for nearly ten years, after my mother had kept them in a cupboard for nearly twenty. I don’t know why she did that: her diary for 1997 is entirely blank for six months after he died and it never really recovered. Her handwriting changed too. The small ferociously neat writing of her married years opened out and became ragged when her notes resumed as a widow and would eventually disintegrate completely. She did tell my sister she wanted her own ashes mixed with our father’s and sprinkled on water together.



So we finally got round to planning this expedition. What would it take to mingle the ashes? How much do they weigh? I took the lid off the urn to answer these questions and found the ashes in a polythene bag neatly labelled with another man’s name and a date of cremation six months before my father’s.



Much of the week has been spent finding out more about the man whose ashes we now have. His name was sufficiently distinctive to make him quite easy to google and then track properly across the internet. I’ll probably write more about this when I know more but I don’t know how to approach a complete stranger with the news that I have all that remains of their father, and, by the way, what have they done with mine? That is going to be a problem for the funeral directors’ firm which cremated both men. I’m glad my mother never knew.