The slow deep hover

The slow deep hover

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Brown's avatar
Andrew Brown
2d

I may have been a bit flippant here about the downsides of DEI in the US. There is an excoriating piece in the Atlantic, brought to my notice by Rupert Shortt, by a black academic working in a largely white Liberal Arts college. I could quote very large chunks but this one will have to do:

"Wokeness allowed elite higher ed to create a new model of inclusive exclusion: one in which tuition can continue to climb, acceptance rates can continue to plummet, endowments can continue to expand, and adjunct labor can continue to be exploited as long as the demographics of those paying the tuition and those being exploited continued to get browner, Blacker, more LGBTQAIP2+. It also helped nurture the delusion that elite college graduates were being prepared for lives of civic virtue, and that their highly priced education would be deployed in service of the public good. Never mind the fact that, during my time at Bates, roughly a quarter of the school’s graduates went on to jobs in tech, finance, or consulting—a startling figure that nonetheless pales in comparison to the nearly half of Harvard and Yale students who end up in these same career tracks."

See https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/2026/09/elite-academia-leadership-hypocrisy/687969/?gift=FEHGcYGYHeoh4CojnKEnHEHlgoPj5mmXV9cHRo-wbYs&utm_source=copy-link&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share for the dirt

Reply
Share
Doug Chaplin's avatar
Doug Chaplin
1d

This is a most enjoyable provocation

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Brown · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture