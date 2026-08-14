At a conference against wokeness I once met a Cambridge philosophy don who said there had been 400 applicants for his post. Of these, he thought about twenty could have done the job well. It would have made no great difference to the functioning of the university which one had succeeded. So how do you choose between them?

DEI is best understood as one of a number of attempts to solve this problem. And it is or was better than the system which has replaced it under MAGA, which is “fealty to Trump”. It doesn’t work perfectly. Gender and skin colour are irrelevant to excellence at most jobs, so prioritising them will sometimes result in the less suitable candidate being chosen and sometimes in totally useless ones. I’m sure that anyone who’s worked in a large organisation can think of examples from personal experience.

But the same is true of any other method for choosing from a pool of candidates all with equal formal qualifications. If the job is one that can in fact be done by anyone with the relevant qualifications then someone is going to lose out unfairly. This is assuming that formal qualifications are relevant, which isn’t obvious. We can’t actually know how well anyone will perform any interestingly complex and responsible job will be performed until they’ve done it

Candidate examination

.

These arguments only apply to jobs which cannot be mechanised, or entirely bureaucratised and it is the ambition of every manager to eliminate any such jobs, or any qualities that can’t fit on a spreadsheet. But if you are recruiting for a post where personality and individual skill are useless or even a hindrance then the lottery is as good a method as any, although it too will be gamed, as the American draft lottery was in the years when the US fought wars with a conscript army.

I don’t entirely buy the argument that diversity is always good in itself: shared backgrounds build trust just as shared adversity does: you want to know how a coworker will behave when the rule book runs out and no one is watching. Equally, no one wants to be a token, even, perhaps especially, when they are hired as one. (Exception made for a chess player I knew hired, he always said, as the token intellectual on the Daily Express).

Nor is complete diversity or race, sex and class often seen in practice. Journalism was once largely the province of white males who could come from any class. Now it is open to anyone with a university education, and the working class is almost entirely excluded.

Skin colour, accent, sex and even sexuality are all powerful predictors of advancement within the Church of England, even though they work in entirely different ways within different networks. The resulting diversity emerges between homogenous networks which are fiercely opposed to equity or even inclusion for the other networks but whose competition may strengthen the institution as a whole.

Of course, these are not what is meant by those who hate DEI. They mean the promotion of mediocrities over the better qualified. Again, this clearly sometimes happens although it is only resented when black people benefit. For every Claudine Gay at Harvard, there are hundreds of white legacy students who are not there as a result of their academic promise. You could make a reasonable argument that the presence of large numbers of thick and entitled students damages a university far more than one overpromoted chancer in the leadership.

Suppose, though, we abolished DEI and replaced it with some other test which would discriminate among apparently qualified candidates? Traditionally this was done in English universities by social class. Prince Edward got into Jesus college with two D grades at A level and one C; and that part of the class system was colour blind. I once listened to a particularly poisonous Trinity don describing the hell of trying to teach Rajiv Gandhi anything at all. He was qualified, the don concluded, only to be an airline pilot. (An interesting example of academic contempt for practical skills: failure in an airline pilot is more worrying to most of us than merely failing an exam)

A dog content with her place in the class system

.

The difference is that class can be legitimised and inequality can not. We are a sufficiently doggish species that most people are comfortable with a hierarchy that’s generally accepted. As William Davies puts it:

“We no longer live in an age of ‘class’ (rooted in a theory of how society works) but of ‘inequality’, in which everyone is doing better than some people, but less well than others”

– and of course we compare ourselves only with those who are doing better. Why aren’t we? This is a question that drives both Left and Right, the students of “Grievance studies” and those who hate them.

The real damage that DEI does is to trust and the belief that everyone is playing to the same rules. This doesn’t depend on proof that anyone is egregiously cheating. It’s the suspicion that they might be which is corrosive of trust.

Perhaps what societies really need is not more virtue, but ways to harness the vice of envy so that it’s socially useful. That was one of the great achievements of Scandinavian social democracy.

In the US, though, the proposed replacement is simply fidelity to the Dear Leader and this is very much worse than the worst of DEI. Chris Rufo said recently that the task of the department of education was to end those university programs “which did not align with the president’s agenda”.

If we replace DEI with “fealty to Trump” then we are replacing a morally and cognitively neutral criterion with one which is both morally and cognitively bad. You can be almost certain that the candidate chosen for their fidelity to the Dear Leader will be worse at their job than the one chosen for their skin colour or their gender. Could Jason Arday have been a worse health secretary than RFK, or worse as Secretary of Defence than Mr Hegseth?