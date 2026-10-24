The slow deep hover

The slow deep hover

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Blake Suhre's avatar
Blake Suhre
6d

Very nice article, Andrew! I think we should also keep in mind our species' evolutionary heritage. We have spent most of this time (~99.9%) in tribal groups competing over limited resources. Our superpower is our sociality. Yet now, and particularly in the US, we stress individualism and self-reliance. And this, not surprisingly, spills over into politics. The correlation in party affiliation with population density is astonishingly high - and so is the suicide rate. Until we are willing to admit (and educate ourselves about) our nature and behave accordingly, I'm afraid we will never solve this problem.

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Cesca Diebschlag's avatar
Cesca Diebschlag
4d

I read your excellent article (clicked through from John Naughton) minutes after listening to Heather Cox Richardson's 26 Oct post describing the 1929 stock market crash. It does indeed feel horribly like history repeating itself. The creation of a society of 'isolated atomised individuals' has very deep roots in our culture. Real change is going to require a shift away from a zero-sum game, and that will require an examination of the individualism that is at the centre of our values.

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