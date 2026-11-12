Hannah Arendt had Trump nailed, all right:

Before mass leaders seize the power to fit reality to their lies, their propaganda is marked by its extreme contempt for facts as such, for in their opinion fact depends entirely on the power of man who can fabricate it.

And she understood Pizzagate, too:

The spokesmen for totalitarian movements possessed an unerring instinct for anything that ordinary party propaganda or public opinion did not care or dare to touch. Everything hidden, everything passed over in silence, became of major significance, regardless of its own intrinsic importance. The mob really believed that truth was whatever respectable society had hypocritically passed over, or covered up with corruption.

But the stress on totalitarian movements and their leaders is only half of her argument and taken on its own it is likely to mislead us. The more important half is her discussion of the mob, the masses, the people who believe this stuff. The demand for lies shapes our media landscape more than the supply of them and ensures that when one story runs out another, quite as untruthful, will always be found to replace it.



At the root of this is the collapse of common sense, because in a wholly atomised society there is no common life against which to check fantastic stories.

The revolt of the masses against ‘realism,’ common sense, and all ‘the plausibilities of the world’ (Burke) was the result of their atomization, [in which]they lost the whole sector of communal relationships in whose framework common sense makes sense. In their situation of spiritual and social homelessness, a measured insight into the interdependence of the arbitrary and the planned, the accidental and the necessary, could no longer operate … Totalitarian propaganda can outrageously insult common sense only where common sense has lost its validity.

This is almost the opposite of ordinary cynicism. That is based on the view that the powerful are no better than we are, and if they pretend otherwise it’s only to snow us. Such a low view of human nature is obviously a part of Trump’s appeal and one of the foundations of traditional, Mail-style conservatism. But what Arendt points out here is that when you have no idea of what “we” are like, cynicism of this debunking sort no longer has any purchase. To be like us is to have no boundaries. The masses, she says,

do not believe in anything visible, in the reality of their own experience; they do not trust their eyes and ears but only their imaginations, which may be caught by anything that is at once universal and consistent in itself. What convinces masses are not facts, and not even invented facts, but only the consistency of the system of which they are presumably part.

This demand for consistency is what all successful newspapers understood in the days when such things existed. The strength of the Guardian, as much as of the Mail was only half the promise of new and exciting news. The unspoken half of the bargain was all the news you could trust they’d never print: nothing that might too profoundly disturb the complacencies of the readers should sully their pages. Social media smashed that arrangement up quite as thoroughly as it broke their advertising bubble.

The individual algorithmic recommendation forms a bubble round the user which can seem impermeable. You no longer needed to go to the newspaper for the assurance that the world was comprehensible.

What Arendt described as the distinctive feature of totalitarian propaganda is now part of the way in which almost all information is consumed in a democracy:

Totalitarian movements conjure up a lying world of consistency which is more adequate to the needs of the human mind than reality itself; in which, through sheer imagination, uprooted masses can feel at home and are spared the never-ending shocks which real life and real experiences deal to human beings and their expectations

Our instinct is to blame the suppliers, those world-historical monsters: Hitler, Stalin, Zuckerberg, Musk, Helen Lewis . But I think the world has grown more nihilistic than even Arendt could imagine in the 70 years since she wrote. So much of what she regards as specifically totalitarian has now seeped into the cultural groundwater. Ae can see that the process she saw as driven by an intellectual demand for consistency is driven just as much by our instinctual need for belonging, and for fitting in.



Henry Farrell has written persuasively about the ways in which different ways of representing public opinion tend also to shape it: as fundamentally political and social animals we always have a sense of what other people think, “and we tend to orient ourselves towards that understanding, through a mixture of reflective beliefs, conformity with shibboleths, and revised understandings of coalitional politics.”



Social media tends of its nature to promote extreme or shocking views because it operates in an attention economy but the actually existing social media is owned and controlled in ways that make this problem worse. We assume what’s in our feeds is what everyone else is thinking, and so what is safe for us to think or say out loud. Of course it’s not. The choice of “everyone” neither random nor our own:

What purports to be a collective phenomena; the ‘voice of the people;’ is actually in private hands; is, to a very great extent shaped by two extremely powerful individuals.

Musk and Zuckerberg are different individuals, with different relationships to their platforms. I expect that the distortions that they impose on their publics will be quite different too.

Specifically: Musk directly and repeatedly intervenes to ensure that everything revolves around him, through an algorithm that privileges his posts and pile-ons, through revocations of privileges for those who challenge him, and other means. And he posts incessantly. The result is that X/Twitter is a Pornhub where everything is twisted around the particular kinks of a specific, and visibly disturbed individual. Whatever Musk wants, as the Voice of God, may or may not become the Voice of the People, but is probably what the people are going to end up talking about, whether they want to or not.

... None of this is brainwashing, but it is reshaping public debate, not just in the US, but in the UK, Europe and other places too. People’s sense of the contours of politics - what is legitimate and what is out of bounds; what others think and are likely to do and how they ought respond - is visibly changing around us.

Farrell, I think, is largely concerned with the effect that this has on the uncommitted. There is also a more subtle effect on the committed, who lose all sense of how weird their beliefs appear offline. This has something to do with Arendt’s point about the untruthfulness of totalitarian/populist propaganda, and the loss of communities in which common sense can be nourished. In any case, it leads to a counter-intuitive effect in countries that are not in fact, or yet, totalitarian and where people do have access to common sense of a sort: at some stage the propaganda collides with generally experienced reality and its coherence just shatters like a Prince Rupert’s Drop. This has just happened to Donald Trump and his belief that the economy is booming. But reality has to strike at just the right angle. Prince Rupert’s Drop will explode if the tail is so much as tapped, but you can strike the bulbous head with a hammer and it will just bounce off.