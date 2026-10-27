I have not modernised her language. “Man” should of course be read as “Men and women”. The term is inclusive but not as we know it.

Hannah Arendt cuts across a lot of modern pieties when she writes about Jews and human rights. She states very clearly the central problem.

“How should one be able to deduce laws and rights from a universe which apparently knows neither the one nor the other category?”

She does not try to derive an answer from first principles but from history: how have people derived these ideas, and in what context? Such rights are, notoriously, supposed to be “self-evident” or “derived from a creator”. But to whom did they first appear self-evident, and from what standpoint?[1]

The declaration of the Rights of Man at the end of the eighteenth century was a turning point in history … When the Rights of Man were proclaimed for the first time, they were regarded as being independent of history and the privileges which history had accorded certain strata of society … It meant nothing more nor less than that from then on Man, and not God’s command or the customs of history, should be the source of Law. Independent of the privileges which history had bestowed upon certain strata of society or certain nations, the declaration indicated man’s emancipation from all tutelage and announced that he had now come of age.

But who or what have we emancipated here?

This new situation, in which ‘humanity’ has in effect assumed the role formerly ascribed to nature or history, would mean in this context that the right to have rights, or the right of every individual to belong to humanity, should be guaranteed by humanity itself. It is by no means certain whether this is possible. (my italics)

This sounds like the Christianity of her friend WH Auden, who had known her in Berlin before they were reunited in New York, but she thinks that humanity is differently flawed and for different reasons. Only the conviction of incurable imperfection unites them:

We are confronted with one of the oldest perplexities of political philosophy, which could remain undetected only so long as a stable Christian theology provided the framework for all political and philosophical problems, but which long ago caused Plato to say: ‘Not man, but a god, must be the measure of all things.’

In her view – surely correct – rights are not abolished by being violated. In fact it is only by their violation that we come to see that they exist, and then, perhaps, to recognise them in law.

These rights and the human dignity they bestow should remain valid and real even if only a single human being existed on earth; they are independent of human plurality and should remain valid even if a human being is expelled from the human community … The very language of the Declaration of Independence as well as of the Déclaration des Droits de l’Homme – ‘inalienable,’ ‘given with birth,’ ‘self-evident truths’ – implies the belief in a kind of human ‘nature’ which would be subject to the same laws of growth as that of the individual and from which rights and laws could be deduced.

But Hitler, Stalin, and the general ruin of Europe between them have demonstrated kinds of evil in human nature

“that were neither recognized nor even suspected by Western philosophy and religion, which for more than three thousand years have defined and redefined this ‘nature’.”



It is at this point that her argument about human rights comes together with her observations about “stateless” or “alien” people (mostly, but not exclusively Jews): those we now call “migrants” or “illegals”. The Thirties, she says, were a time when

The incredible plight of an ever-growing group of innocent people was like a practical demonstration of the totalitarian movements’ cynical claims that no such thing as inalienable human rights existed and that the affirmations of the democracies to the contrary were mere prejudice, hypocrisy, and cowardice in the face of the cruel majesty of a new world. The very phrase ‘human rights’ became for all concerned – victims, persecutors, and onlookers alike – the evidence of hopeless idealism or fumbling feeble-minded hypocrisy.

The first great damage done to the nation-states as a result of the arrival of hundreds of thousands of stateless people was that the right of asylum, the only right that had ever figured as a symbol of the Rights of Man in the sphere of international relationships, was being abolished.

What the stateless, the illegals, and the migrants have been deprived of is the right to have any rights at all.

“The fundamental deprivation of human rights is manifested first and above all in the deprivation of a place in the world which makes opinions significant and actions effective … The loss of a community willing and able to guarantee any rights whatsoever, has been the calamity which has befallen ever-increasing numbers of people. Man, it turns out, can lose all so-called Rights of Man without losing his essential quality as man, his human dignity. Only the loss of a polity itself expels him from humanity.”

And this is the condition of the stateless, the alien, the illegal ones. This is why Danny Tommo can slash the inflatable boats that would save them from drowning and film himself doing so. Arendt reminds us that our grandparents (however many greats ago the Thirties are for you, gentle reader) saw just this happening in their time, and acquiesced in it – indeed they voted for it, then as people vote for it today.

“The conception of human rights, based upon the assumed existence of a human being as such, broke down at the very moment when those who professed to believe in it were for the first time confronted with people who had indeed lost all other qualities and specific relationships – except that they were still human. The world found nothing sacred in the abstract nakedness of being human.

It still doesn’t. The only place you will find abject nakedness treated as sacred is on a crucifix.



“The world”, as Arendt uses the phrase there, is of course the human world of Western civilisation; the inhuman world has no concept of rights at all and even among humans. In Auden’s account, before Christianity there was no sense of human rights as things it is always and everywhere wrong to violate. There was only force and the balance of forces:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “One enjoys glory, one endures shame; He may, she must. There is no one to blame.”

The great hope that underlay a faith in progress was that people would come to seek good through enlightened self-interest. There would be no need of mystification, or of religion. Arendt attacks this from an unexpected and devastating angle.



Suppose we get a world government, she says: one which is able to enforce its enlightened standards on delinquent states. Even then,

“Hitler’s motto that ‘Right is what is good for the German people’ is only the vulgarized form of a conception of law … which identifies what is right with the notion of what is good for the individual, or the family, or the people, or the largest number [and this] becomes inevitable once the absolute and transcendent measurements of religion or the law of nature have lost their authority.

I’m not quite sure what she means by “the law of nature” here. Presumably it depends on the progressive belief in the sufficient benevolence of human nature and of our efforts to live up to the demands of that faith. In any case, she goes on to show that a genuine one world government and polity need not respect human rights at all:

For it is quite conceivable, and even within the realm of practical political possibilities, that one fine day a highly organized and mechanized humanity will conclude quite democratically – namely by majority decision – that for humanity as a whole it would be better to liquidate certain parts thereof.

The alternative appears to be that the decisions about who is expendable are made by unaccountable oligarchs and states who will recognise no common standard of human rights. But there we reach another crux of her argument. The only way that human rights can be recognised, she says, is within particular communities, those in which particular people have voices, and opinions which matter. To be a human being is to be taken seriously. But such communities must by their nature exclude outsiders, whose full humanity comes to seem provisional.



Even the Jews, “who had been treated as the scum of the earth”, were only able to recover their human rights when the state of Israel was founded:

After the war it turned out that the Jewish question, which was considered the only insoluble one, was indeed solved – namely, by means of a colonized and then conquered territory.



The long struggle, still continuing, within Israeli society to ensure that human rights are treated as such and not merely as a quality belonging to Jews, shines a light on the prescience of her irony.



But there is one more consequence to her reasoning that interest me. We seem to have established that human rights are a sacred value in as much as they are only honoured in a society that holds them sacred, which is to say too valuable to be traded for anything. To violate them then becomes a kind of blasphemy; and there are certainly people who feel like that today in the human rights world. But in the wider world they’re traded on the marketplace, for votes or money, or for mineral rights.



To be effective sacred values must be more than personal convictions. Sacredness, in this sense, is a social quality, maintained within societies. That’s not how we think of it and that’s not how we feel it, when we do. But it seems to be the only way that sacredness can enter the world and change it.

Leave a comment