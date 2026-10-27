The slow deep hover

The slow deep hover

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Francis Spufford's avatar
Francis Spufford
2d

Listening to young Israelis last night, telling the camera, quite unashamed, that Palestinians needed to be removed, deported, cleansed. It struck me that Jews have, hitherto, been the world's most reliable antifascists because (till now) they have been the guaranteed losers in any state run on an ideology of blood and belonging. Arendt's irony goes on giving, if the existence of Israel is what first secures Jews as citizens with rights, and then opens them to all the political temptations life as a permanent minority made them immune to.

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Blake Suhre's avatar
Blake Suhre
1d

Thanks, Andrew. Another great article.

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