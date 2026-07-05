The slow deep hover

The slow deep hover

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Andrew Brown's avatar
Andrew Brown
Jul 5

I endorse this scheme: https://spoon-tamago.com/cardboard-shinto-shrine-for-cats/

(signed)

pp JDW

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Stephanie Boucher's avatar
Stephanie Boucher
Jul 5

Well written Jack. I once had a tussle with you in Cambridge involving a sofa and very wet duvet. Remember that?

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