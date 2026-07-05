For the earth is the Cat’s and everything that is in it.



I am a great-souled cat. Although strict justice demands that the tailless apes should be allotted half the bed between them and I the other half, I was generously prepared to consider a division into thirds. Imagine my distress when after a rather noisy and undignified negotiation in which I was forced more than once to mark my territory I settled for the undisputed possession of a mere quarter of the bed in the territory once occupied by the lower half of the male ape.



Yet even this territorial settlement is threatened by repeated simian incursions into the Cat’s quarter, as if he were unable to shift position without straightening his legs. I have taught him, I think, never to leave his toes exposed, but now his feet advance under the shelter of bedding. The obvious solution would be to amputate his legs below the knees but when I proposed this he feigned not to understand, and when I set about gnawing through one shin to make myself clear the ape transformed into a roaring ogre and put Me out onto the garage roof. Most undignified. I let him know how disappointed I was that he had once more let Me down.



In a touching attempt to placate Me, the male ape recently bought a magnificent scratching post on two levels for My living room. I can either stand on the floor and scratch at full stretch or leap up onto the seat and scratch from there. Soon the distressing grey bureaucratic IKEA fabric will be shredded all over into glorious multicoloured tassels. In the meantime it remains a serviceable route from the floor when I wish to walk on his keyboard. He also uses it as a place to rest when putting his front paws on the keyboard, although he is now too old and stiff to climb entirely onto the desk. No wonder that he types so very slowly.



I have expressed My appreciation by improving My rooms in other ways. Long ago I convinced him to switch to an iPad by dragging his Macbook to the floor and switching off the graphics permanently. I have also tried to improve his taste in music by knocking a speaker off the window ledge, but only dented the humming metal box it landed on.

Kant was a philosopher who deserves slow and thoughtful study, so the ape’s father’s hardback copy of Critique of Pure Reason now comes in three volumes after a rearrangement from the bookcase to the floor.



I do permit the ape to use My armchair from time to time, providing this is done in My service and to My glory. Reading books or writing notes is obviously forbidden in such a place but I do allow Myself to be stroked and praised once I have jumped onto him there.



But lasting justice and true equality demand more than this. We need constitutional reform. The traditional arrangement of one paw, one vote, was always unjust, since it takes no account of tails, but ever since the (illegal) immigration of a dog, about which I was not consulted, this archaism has become ridiculous. Technically I suppose it’s true that even a dog has paws. But it can’t retract it’s claws. Such disfigured paws should at best be granted three fifths of a vote and its crude tail movements are only a parody of mine. Wagging, indeed.



Let everything that has breath praise the Cat.